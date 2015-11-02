Nov 2 AT&T Inc said on Monday it would
offer BlackBerry Ltd's new Android-powered smartphone in
its retail stores in the United States and online from Friday.
AT&T said it would be the first U.S. carrier to offer the
BlackBerry Priv, powered by Google's Android mobile
platform.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry's move to launch an
Android phone marks a shift away from its own BlackBerry 10
platform, which failed to regain market share ceded to Apple
Inc's iPhone and a slew of Android-powered devices.
BlackBerry also closed on Monday the acquisition of rival
mobile software provider Good Technology Corp, which it bought
for $425 million to boost its ability to help corporate clients
manage smartphones running on different operating systems.
BlackBerry's shares were up 1.8 percent at C$9.70 in
afternoon trading in Toronto.
