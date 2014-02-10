TORONTO Feb 10 BlackBerry Ltd
said on Monday that Andrew Bocking, the executive in charge of
its BBM instant messaging business, has left the company.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company did not disclose whether
Bocking's departure was part of an internal management shuffle
or whether he left to pursue other interests.
The technology company, which is seeking to rebuild itself
under the leadership of new Chief Executive John Chen, said only
that Bocking "made the decision to leave BlackBerry".
Since taking the reins late last year, Chen has reshuffled
management ranks and has signaled that he plans to focus more on
the company's services, or enterprise, business, which manages
smartphone traffic on the internal networks of corporate and
government clients.
BlackBerry said John Sims, who heads the company's
enterprise segment, will add the BBM team to his organization.
The company said it plans to build on BBM's strength in
messaging and expand it into new areas, including mobile
marketing, community building and enterprise messaging.
News of Bocking's departure was reported initially by tech
news website BGR earlier on Monday.