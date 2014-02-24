Feb 24 BlackBerry Ltd said it will make
its messaging service BBM available to Microsoft's
Windows Phone and the upcoming Nokia X platforms in the coming
months.
BlackBerry Messaging, or BBM, is a messaging platform that
offers collaboration tools such as BBM Groups, BBM Voice and BBM
Channels and competes with services such as WhatsApp, which
Facebook bought last week for $19 billion.
BBM will be available as a free download from the Windows
Phone Store this summer, while BBM for Nokia X will be available
from the Nokia Store when the Nokia X platform launches,
BlackBerry said in a statement on Monday.
BBM was a pioneering mobile-messaging service, but its user
base has failed to keep pace with that of WhatsApp and other
upstarts, in part because BlackBerry had long refused to open
the service to users on other platforms.
WhatsApp, with a user base of about 450 million, on the
other hand has grown rapidly. Its service works on Apple Inc's
iOS platform, Google Inc's market-dominating
Android operating system and with devices powered by both the
Windows and BlackBerry operating systems.
BBM remains popular, even though BlackBerry devices have
waned in popularity. Late last year, the Waterloo, Ontario-based
company finally opened the messaging platform to users of
iPhones and Android devices, and the number of the service's
active users has grown to more than 80 million.