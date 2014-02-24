(Adds report of QNX deal with Ford, background, share price
move)
Feb 24 BlackBerry Ltd will make
its BBM messaging tool available to Microsoft Corp's
Windows Phone and the upcoming Nokia X platforms in the coming
months in a move to widen the user base, the smartphone maker
said on Monday.
The announcement, coupled with a report that auto maker Ford
Motor Co plans to base its next-generation Sync system on
BlackBerry's QNX operating system and no longer use Microsoft's
Windows platform, helped send shares of BlackBerry up 8 percent
in midday trading.
Bloomberg said using QNX would be cheaper than licensing
Microsoft technology and would improve the flexibility and speed
of the next Sync system. The report cited sources briefed on the
matter who requested anonymity because the decision was not
public.
BlackBerry and Ford declined to comment on the report.
Shares of BlackBerry rose 8.4 percent to $9.91 on Nasdaq
following the news on Monday. Its Toronto-listed shares rose 7.7
percent to C$10.95.
Reaching a deal with Ford would be a coup for BlackBerry,
which is trying to reinvent itself as more of a software and
services company after its smartphones have lost market share to
Apple Inc's iPhone and a slew of devices powered by
Google Inc's market-dominating Android platform.
Still, its BBM offering remains popular. Waterloo,
Ontario-based BlackBerry opened the service to the Android and
iOS platforms late last year, and the number of active users has
increased to more than 80 million.
BBM, or BlackBerry Messaging, offers collaboration tools
such as BBM Groups, BBM Voice and BBM Channels and competes with
services such as WhatsApp, which Facebook said last week
it would buy for $19 billion.
BBM will be available as a free download from the Windows
Phone Store this summer, while BBM for Nokia X will be available
from the Nokia Store when the Nokia X platform launches,
BlackBerry said in a statement on Monday.
BBM was a pioneering mobile-messaging service, but its user
base has failed to keep pace with those of WhatsApp and other
rivals, in part because BlackBerry had long refused to open the
program to users on other platforms.
WhatsApp, with a user base of about 450 million, has grown
rapidly. Its service works with iOS, Android and devices powered
by the Windows and BlackBerry platforms.
(Reporting by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore and Euan Rocha in
Toronto; Editing by Supriya Kurane, Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von
Ahn)