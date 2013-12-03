* Company says demand for mobile device server increases
* Morgan Stanley, Boeing, among those testing new offering
* Part of shift away from consumer under new CEO Chen
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Dec 3 The number of large business and
government clients that have installed or are testing BlackBerry
Ltd's mobile device management service has risen roughly
20 percent over the past six months, the embattled smartphone
maker said on Tuesday.
BlackBerry, which recently halted plans to sell itself and
shook up its management team, said large customers such as
Morgan Stanley and Boeing Co are currently running
and testing its BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 (BES).
The product allows such companies to securely manage devices
that run on Apple's iOS operating system and Google's
Android operating system as well as BlackBerry devices
on their internal networks. Apple and Android devices have
eclipsed BlackBerry and now dominate the smartphone market.
BlackBerry is counting heavily on the service as it charts a
new course under the leadership of recently appointed interim
Chief Executive John Chen, who is keen to rebuild the company as
more of a niche player focused on the so-called enterprise
market of large business and corporate clients.
Chen, who took the reins at BlackBerry last month, issued an
open letter to enterprise clients earlier this week, seeking to
reassure them that the company is very much alive and here to
stay.
The company, in a statement on Tuesday, said the number of
enterprise clients that have now installed or are testing its
BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 offering has risen to 30,000
from roughly 25,000 this summer.
"We enable any organization or government agency to manage
iOS, Android and BlackBerry devices without compromising
security," Stephen Bates, head of the enterprise business unit
at BlackBerry, said in a statement.
The company also said it has enhanced its BES 10 product and
that it is rolling out an updated 10.2 version to clients.
BlackBerry said in June that its BES product would also
manage iOS and Android devices. It hopes that the offering will
allow it to sell high-margin services to its large clients even
if many, or all, of their employees are using smartphones made
by BlackBerry's competitors.
The company hopes that focusing on its profitable enterprise
business, which has long been a core strength, will help revive
its fortunes after its new line of BlackBerry 10 smartphones
failed to claw back market share from iPhone and Android
devices.
BlackBerry shares were 5 Canadian cents lower at $6.75 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon in a down day
for stock markets.