May 14 * Blackberry says already
12,000 bes10 installations globally
* Blackberry announces launch of new bes 10.1;
platform
provides device and app management for blackberry, ios and
android
* Blackberry says "secure work space" offering
now in beta
testing and will launch this summer
* Blackberry CEO says wants customers to build
bbm further;
says over 60 million users globally already
* Blackberry CEO says bbm being opened to a
wider audience
* Blackberry CEO says this summer bbm will be
available across
multiple platforms
* Blackberry CEO says bbm on other platforms
will be free for
all users
* Blackberry CEO says bbm video chat, voice
and screen share
features will also be available cross platform