TORONTO Oct 29 BlackBerry Ltd Chief
Executive John Chen penned an open letter to current and former
BlackBerry users on Wednesday in a push to create some buzz for
the company's new BlackBerry Classic device, which is set to
debut later this year.
The Classic, which bears striking similarities to the
company's once wildly popular Bold smartphone, will come with a
complete top row of navigation keys and a trackpad. Those are
features that many BlackBerry fans missed when the company
rolled out its revamped BlackBerry 10 line of devices last year.
Chen conceded that the company has made some mistakes in the
last few years saying: "It's tempting in a rapidly changing,
rapidly growing mobile market to change for the sake of change -
to mimic what's trendy and match the industry-standard,
kitchen-sink approach of trying to be all things to all people."
"When we lose sight of what you want and you need, we lose
you," he said, in a letter published on the BlackBerry blog.
The letter from Chen comes two days after reality television
star Kim Kardashian created a stir by professing her "love" for
BlackBerry devices, and confessing that she owns a cache of Bold
devices, at a conference organized by tech news website Re/code
in California.
Chen, who stepped in to take the reins at BlackBerry when
the company was faltering badly a year ago, has moved rapidly to
get BlackBerry back on track, selling some assets, partnering to
make its manufacturing and supply chain more efficient, and
raising cash via the sale of the company's extensive real estate
holdings in Waterloo, Ontario, where it is headquartered.
In September, the company launched an unconventional
square-screened smartphone, the BlackBerry Passport. The Classic
is set to have a bigger and sharper screen than its predecessor,
the Bold, along with a much larger app catalog and a myriad of
other features.
"We are committed to earning your business - or earning it
back, if that's the case," he said, promising the company would
share more details about the Classic in coming weeks.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)