TORONTO, Sept 26 The chief executive of BlackBerry said on Monday that he is two-thirds of the way to achieving his goal of turning the Canadian company's fortunes around.
"We have made investment over a billion-plus, all in software, all in security, and now we need to execute it," John Chen said at an event in Toronto, two days before the company will report its second-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)
