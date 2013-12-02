TORONTO Dec 2 BlackBerry Ltd is "very
much alive, thank you," Interim Chief Executive John Chen
affirmed in an open letter on Monday in which the smartphone
maker committed itself to rebuilding as a niche player
concentrating on the enterprise market.
Chen took over as CEO a month ago after BlackBerry abandoned
a plan to sell itself.
"Our 'for sale' sign has been taken down and we are here to
stay," he wrote in the letter that was addressed to "valued
enterprise customers and partners". The company provided the
letter to Reuters.
"In short, reports of our death are greatly exaggerated."
BlackBerry, once the market leader in on-the-go email, has
suffered a drastic loss of market share to Apple Inc's
iPhone and devices powered by Google Inc's Android
software. Its new smartphones have so far failed to win back
customers, as Chen acknowledged in the letter.
"We know that BlackBerry devices are not for everyone.
That's OK," he said.
BlackBerry has laid off thousands of workers over the last
two years and in September it said it would shed more than a
third of its global workforce and refocus itself on the
enterprise market - large business and government clients - that
vaulted it to prominence in the 1990s.
"We're going back to our heritage and roots, delivering
enterprise-grade, end-to-end mobile solutions," said Chen, a
turnaround artist with software maker Sybase in the late 1990s.
"The investments you've made in BlackBerry infrastructure
and solutions are secure. I will keep the lines of communication
open as we navigate through this transition."
BlackBerry shares were up 5 Canadian cents at C$6.76 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, just above the record low of
C$6.25 hit two weeks ago, and at just a fraction of the stock's
record high of C$150.30, hit in 2008, when the company dominated
the smartphone market.
Rather than sell itself, BlackBerry said early last month it
would raise $1 billion in a convertible notes offering led by
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, its largest
shareholder.