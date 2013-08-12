Indebted Croatia's food concern signs standstill agreement
ZAGREB, April 2 Indebted Croatian food concern Agrokor has signed a standstill agreement in an effort to stabilise its business, the company's spokeswoman said on Sunday.
TORONTO Aug 12 Fairfax Financial Holdings , which is BlackBerry Ltd's top shareholder with a 9.9 percent stake, is exploring ways to take the smartphone maker private, the Globe and Mail said on Monday.
Prem Watsa, who is chief executive of Fairfax, stepped down from BlackBerry's board on Monday, citing a potential conflict of interest with the company's announcement that it was exploring strategic alternatives. (Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Gary Hill)
DOHA, April 2 The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday.
DOHA, April 2 The shareholders of Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan, an Islamic lender, approved on Sunday the issuance of sukuk worth up to $2 billion to meet the bank's liquidity needs.