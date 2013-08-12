New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
OTTAWA The Canadian government on Monday said it wished BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) well, but it would not speculate on the future of the smartphone maker after the company announced the creation of a committee to review its options.
"We recognize BlackBerry is exploring strategic alternatives to enhance its competitiveness; we wish (it) well. However, we do not comment on speculation," said Sebastien Gariepy, a spokesman for Industry Minister James Moore.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper told Reuters in February 2012 that he wanted BlackBerry to grow "as a Canadian company." Former industry minister Christian Paradis referred to the company as a "Canadian jewel" in December 2011.
TOKYO Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Google have joined bidding for Toshiba's NAND flash memory unit, vying with others for the Japanese firm's prized semiconductor operation, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp , Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.