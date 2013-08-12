OTTAWA The Canadian government on Monday said it wished BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) well, but it would not speculate on the future of the smartphone maker after the company announced the creation of a committee to review its options.

"We recognize BlackBerry is exploring strategic alternatives to enhance its competitiveness; we wish (it) well. However, we do not comment on speculation," said Sebastien Gariepy, a spokesman for Industry Minister James Moore.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper told Reuters in February 2012 that he wanted BlackBerry to grow "as a Canadian company." Former industry minister Christian Paradis referred to the company as a "Canadian jewel" in December 2011.

