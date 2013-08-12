OTTAWA Aug 12 The Canadian government on Monday
said it wished BlackBerry Ltd well, but it would not
speculate on the future of the smartphone maker after the
company announced the creation of a committee to review its
options.
"We recognize BlackBerry is exploring strategic alternatives
to enhance its competitiveness; we wish (it) well. However, we
do not comment on speculation," said Sebastien Gariepy, a
spokesman for Industry Minister James Moore.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper told Reuters in February 2012
that he wanted BlackBerry to grow "as a Canadian company."
Former industry minister Christian Paradis referred to the
company as a "Canadian jewel" in December 2011.