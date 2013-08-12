By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Aug 12 Struggling smartphone maker
BlackBerry Ltd is weighing options that could
include an outright sale, it said on Monday, and its largest
shareholder is stepping down from its board to avoid any
possible conflict of interest.
BlackBerry, which pioneered mobile email with its first
smartphones and email pagers, said on Monday it had set up a
committee to review its options, sparking a debate over whether
Canada's one-time crown jewel is more valuable as a whole or
snapped up piece by piece by competitors or private investors.
The company said Prem Watsa, whose Fairfax Financial
Holdings Ltd is BlackBerry's biggest shareholder, was
leaving the board as BlackBerry determines its next steps.
Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper said Fairfax was talking
to industry and private equity players about possibility taking
BlackBerry private. Fairfax did not respond to requests for
comment.
Other potential buyers of BlackBerry assets, if not the
company itself, could include deep-pocketed Canadian pension
funds, as well as some of its rivals.
BlackBerry, once a stock market darling, has bled market
share to Apple Inc and phones using Google Inc's
Android operating system, and its new BlackBerry 10
smartphones have failed to gain traction with consumers.
BlackBerry shares rose more than 10 percent to $10.78 in New
York and C$11.13 in Toronto in afternoon trading. But the shares
remain well below their levels in June, before the company
reported dismal results that included poor sales of the
BlackBerry 10 that it viewed as key to a turnaround.
The share price peaked at about C$150 in June 2008, when
BlackBerry, then known as Research In Motion, had a market
capitalization of more than $80 billion.
BlackBerry's assets include a shrinking, yet well-regarded
services business that powers its security-focused messaging
system, worth $3 billion to $4.5 billion; a collection of
patents that could be worth $2 billion to $3 billion; and $3.1
billion in cash and investments, according to analysts.
Even at a conservative estimate, that is more than the
company's $5.4 billion market capitalization, although analysts
say the smartphones that bear its name have little or no value
and it might cost $2 billion to shut the unit that makes them.
BlackBerry's fate is likely to involve the Canadian
government, which vets foreign takeovers of domestic companies.
The government said it would not comment on speculation, but a
spokesman for Industry Minister James Moore said the government
wished BlackBerry well in its search for new options.
Companies tipped as possible partners for BlackBerry have
included Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, as
well as Lenovo Group Ltd, where a senior executive
said earlier this year the Chinese computer maker would consider
a bid for BlackBerry to boost its own mobile business.
But Chinese involvement would trigger deep concerns about
security issues from the Canadian government.
Sources say Wall Street bankers have also pitched deals
involving BlackBerry to companies such as HTC Corp and
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, so far without success.
Watsa said Fairfax has "no current intention" to sell its
BlackBerry shares - some 10 percent of the company. But if he
remained on the board of directors, he would have a conflict of
interest if he wanted to be part of a play for BlackBerry.
"I continue to be a strong supporter of the company, the
board and management as they move forward during this process,"
he said in a statement.
Analysts expressed skepticism about the new committee,
noting that BlackBerry announced a review more than a year ago
when it hired JPMorgan and RBC as financial advisers. A source
said both are still involved in the current strategic review.
"While a change in structure could result in a higher stock
price in the near term, we do not envision any changes that
would help BlackBerry reverse the significant smartphone share
loss or rapid decline in service revenues," said Tim Long,
analyst at BMO Capital Markets.
BREATHING ROOM
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that the
board decided to form the special committee last week. It was
not clear if that decision came before or after Reuters reported
that BlackBerry was warming to the idea of going private to give
itself room to recover.
One source said BlackBerry has been talking to private
equity firm Silver Lake Partners about potential collaboration
in enterprise computing.
Canadian pension funds, with their long-term investment
horizons, are among those with the money and domestic
credentials to take a run at BlackBerry.
Three of Canada's big pension funds declined to comment. But
senior executive at two of the others said they and their peers
would definitely consider partnering with private equity in any
deal for BlackBerry.
Legal experts say any deal taking BlackBerry private would
work best if it had Canadian involvement.
"There is little question that the federal government would
prefer a made-in-Canada approach," said Subrata Bhattacharjee,
co-chair of the national trade and competition group at the
Heenan Blaikie law firm in Toronto.
"A foreign strategic investor would certainly have to
consider some very significant regulatory issues, including
domestic and foreign antitrust concerns ... Some foreign
investors might also have to address national security
concerns," Bhattacharjee said.
BlackBerry said board member Timothy Dattels will chair the
new committee, which will also include BlackBerry Chief
Executive Thorsten Heins.
Dattels is a senior partner at private equity firm TPG
Capital and a former top investment banker at Goldman Sachs
Group Inc. His appointment to BlackBerry's board in June
last year sparked a flurry of speculation that the company might
consider a leveraged buyout or going private.
The new BB10 devices hit store shelves this year just as the
high-end smartphone segment was showing signs of saturation in
markets such as the United States. Samsung Electronics recently
reported results that fell shy of expectations, while Apple
earlier this year reported its first quarterly profit decline in
more than a decade.
On the mid- to low end of the market, competition is growing
intense, with Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd and ZTE Corp gaining ground.