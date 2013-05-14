* Q5 device with physical keyboard to target younger users
* CEO says company reaches "solid ground" after rough ride
* BBM messaging to be available on rival devices
* Stock drops about 4 percent
By Euan Rocha
ORLANDO, Fla., May 14 BlackBerry
announced plans on Tuesday to offer its popular instant
messaging system on rival devices and introduced a new mid-tier
smartphone targeted at countries where its faded brand remains
strong.
Tapping into its still robust popularity outside North
America, BlackBerry said the new Q5 smartphone would be
available starting in July in selected markets in Europe, Latin
America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The Q5 includes the
tiny qwerty keyboard that still sets BlackBerry apart from most
rivals.
It gave no prices, but as BlackBerry opens the latest
chapter of its turnaround attempt, it will clearly target a
younger, more price-sensitive crowd with the device, which will
be available in colors including pink, red and white.
"BlackBerry is clearly aiming to replicate the success of
the BlackBerry Curve in emerging markets," Ovum analyst Adam
Leach said, referring to the company's Curve smartphone, which
has been popular in India and other developing countries.
But other manufacturers are also seeking a foothold in those
markets with low-cost devices, Leach noted.
BlackBerry, under its old name Research In Motion, virtually
invented the concept of on-your-hip email with a series of
blocky devices with tiny thumb-operated keyboards.
But in recent years it has bled market share to Apple Inc's
iPhone and Samsung Electronics Co's popular
line of Galaxy devices powered by Google's Android
operating system, forcing it into big job cuts and a huge
rethink of its products and priorities.
"You know it hasn't been that easy and you also know there
is still a lot of work to do, but man, we have reached solid
ground with this company," Heins told delegates at the
BlackBerry Live conference in Orlando, Florida.
To those who ask if the company can survive the drastic
changes he brought in, Heins said: "We are not only still here,
we are firing on all cylinders as a company."
Shares in BlackBerry were about 4 percent lower early on
Tuesday afternoon as analysts wondered what the Q5's price tag
would be. They also questioned if the move to open up BBM, as
the BlackBerry Messaging service is popularly known, was too
little, too late.
Former co-CEO Jim Balsillie had sought to offer BBM on
iPhones and other rivals in a broad strategy shift before he was
overruled. He cut all ties to the company early last year.
Heins said BlackBerry Messaging will be offered free of
charge to consumers using rival phones.
"This is such a great experience, it is just too good to
keep it only to ourselves. It's time to bring BBM to a greater
audience," he said, noting that BBM is used for 10 billion
messages a day.
BlackBerry long relied on BBM to keep customers tied to its
own devices, so the shift recognizes a new reality where many
customers have already fled.
"The guy on the iPhone is gone already, he's lost," said
Colin Gillis, a technology analyst at BGC Partners in New York.
"The point is the guy on the BlackBerry can at least now talk to
his friends."
Once a unique tool to send messages without running up SMS
charges, BBM now competes with mobile instant messaging products
from Facebook, Apple and others, and less directly with the
micro-blogging service Twitter.
Heins said he is confident that BlackBerry can offer the
service more broadly without losing its own customers.
BlackBerry has gambled its future on new devices using its
new BlackBerry 10 operating system, and Heins said the two new
BB10 smartphones that BlackBerry has already started selling
have given it its most successful launch year.
The touchscreen Z10 device is now available in many
countries, including the United States, and Heins said the
keyboard Q10 phone will be launched in the United States next
month.
BlackBerry's volatile shares were down 3.7 percent at $15.29
in New York early on Tuesday afternoon.
