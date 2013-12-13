BRIEF-Chevron has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs" - exec
* Chevron Vice Chairman Michael Worth says firm has opportunities to drive down "everyday operating costs"
TORONTO Dec 13 BlackBerry Ltd, which recently concluded a $1 billion convertible debt offering, said it has agreed with its debtholders to extend an option deadline attached to the deal, giving potential investors a chance to buy up to a further $250 million in convertible debt.
The struggling smartphone maker last month shelved plans to sell itself and instead opted to raise funds via a $1 billion notes offering led by Fairfax Financial Holdings, its largest shareholder.
In a brief statement late on Thursday, BlackBerry said the earlier announced investor option to purchase up to an additional $250 million of convertible debentures, as part of the offering, has now been extended to Jan. 13, 2014.
SINGAPORE, April 4 Asian shares inched lower on Tuesday as caution reigned ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
MELBOURNE, April 4 London copper was little changed at one-week lows on Tuesday as Chinese markets were out on holiday for a second day, draining the market of liquidity and direction.