(Corrects Fairfax's existing equity stake to 9.9 percent, from
more than 14 percent, in 2nd paragraph)
TORONTO Jan 8 Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
will buy another $250 million worth of BlackBerry Ltd's
convertible debentures, the companies said Wednesday,
providing the struggling smartphone maker with much-needed cash.
The move by Fairfax, the Canadian property and casualty
insurer run by investment guru Prem Watsa, will double the
company's holdings of BlackBerry's debt. Fairfax also owns a 9.9
percent equity stake in BlackBerry, making it the company's
largest shareholder.
Fairfax is exercising a previously announced option linked
to BlackBerry's recent $1 billion debt financing, in which it
had initially bought $250 million.
Other backers of the initial offering included an arm of
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, Brookfield Asset Management
, and Markel Corp. Canso Investment Counsel Ltd
had bought $300 million.
The offering followed an aborted attempt by BlackBerry to
sell itself amid spiralling losses and shrinking market share in
the brutally competitive smartphone industry.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based company last month reported a
massive quarterly loss as its newest devices have failed to
catch on.
Before the deal BlackBerry carried no debt. Analysts noted
the debt investment strengthened Fairfax's influence over
BlackBerry, but offered less downside risk than an increased
equity investment would have.
The debentures pay a 6 percent coupon. The private placement
could eventually increase the number of BlackBerry shares by
almost 20 percent.
After excusing himself from BlackBerry's board during its
failed sale process after submitting a bid, Fairfax's Watsa
rejoined as lead director and head of its compensation committee
when the initial offering was announced.
(Reporting by Allison Martell and Alastair Sharp; editing by
Bernard Orr)