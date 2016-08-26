Aug 26 BlackBerry Ltd said on
Friday it would raise about $605 million by selling convertible
debentures to Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd and other
investors.
The Canadian smartphone maker also said it would redeem the
roughly $1.25 billion worth of outstanding debentures carrying a
6 percent coupon on Sept. 2.
The new debt that BlackBerry plans to issue will carry a
coupon of 3.75 percent and will be due in November 2020.
BlackBerry said that if all of the $605 million of new debt
is converted into stock, it would represent about 11.57 percent
of the company's outstanding shares.
FairFax, led by well-known contrarian investor Prem Watsa,
is the second-largest shareholder in BlackBerry with a stake of
about 8.9 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
