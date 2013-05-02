May 2 BlackBerry said U.S. Department of
Defense (DoD) has approved its new line of devices powered by
the revamped BlackBerry 10 operating system to be used on DoD
networks.
The approval allows all Department of Defense customers to
use the BlackBerry Z10 and Q10 smartphones, and BlackBerry
PlayBook tablets on DoD networks.
This comes after a Pentagon spokesperson said on Wednesday
that the Pentagon is expected to clear Apple Inc,
Samsung and BlackBerry mobile devices for use on
Defense Department networks in the next few weeks.
The Pentagon unveiled a plan in February aimed at giving the
military services a much broader range of choices among mobile
devices. The department has 470,000 BlackBerry users, 41,000
Apple users and 8,700 people with Android devices.