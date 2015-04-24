April 24 BlackBerry Ltd is considering closing its offices in Sweden, a move that would result in the loss of up to 100 jobs, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting a company spokeswoman.

The Canadian smartphone will make a final decision on the planned closure after completing talks with the employees' unions, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1EoSvro)

"At this time, we are considering the closure of our offices in Sweden since this may impact approximately 100 employees, we are now initiating consultations with the employees' trade unions," a BlackBerry spokeswoman said in an email to the Journal.

BlackBerry had about 7,000 people as of Sept. 2014, according to the its website.

The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)