SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 BlackBerry Ltd
unveiled its new mobile device management platform on Thursday
and struck new partnerships aimed at bolstering its device
security and management business.
The BlackBerry Enterprise Service, or BES 12, will allow big
clients like corporations and government agencies to manage and
secure not just BlackBerry devices on their internal networks,
but those that run on rival operating systems such as Google's
Android and Apple's iOS.
BlackBerry said it would team up with Samsung to provide a
"highly secure mobility solution" for Android that couples the
Canadian company's device management with Samsung Galaxy phones
and tablets embedded with Samsung's KNOX software.
The Waterloo, Ontario-based firm also announced a tie-up
with Salesforce.com Inc. that will let clients in
regulated industries such as healthcare use Salesforce software
to securely access data via the BlackBerry platform.
"When we think of mobile devices today, we think of tablets,
smartphones and laptops, but very quickly we are going to have
sensors, medical devices and a variety of 'connected things', so
we're positioning the platform to be able to handle all of those
things as well," Chief Operating Officer Marty Beard said in an
interview at the BES 12 launch in San Francisco.
"It looks as though BES 12 ticks all the boxes," said John
Jackson, a technology analyst at IDC.
"The challenges are it is just a phenomenally competitive
environment full of very capable, very well-capitalized big guys
like IBM and SAP."
The new products and services, expected to be available in
early 2015, are the backbone of Chief Executive John Chen's plan
to turn around the smartphone pioneer, whose devices have lost
ground to Apple's iPhone, Samsung's Galaxy devices, and a slew
of other gadgets powered by Google's Android operating system.
While still a player in the smartphone business, BlackBerry
is pivoting to focus on services and the demands of a large base
of enterprise clients that are increasingly grappling with data
security concerns.
BlackBerry said that its customers have registered for five
million BES licenses since a migration push was launched in
March, with some 30 percent of these prospective clients moving
across from rival mobile device management platforms.
