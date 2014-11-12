TORONTO Nov 12 BlackBerry Ltd's
strategy for serving big clients like corporations and
government agencies will take shape on Thursday as it launches a
new mobile device management platform, a vital component of its
turnaround plan.
At a San Francisco event, BlackBerry will outline tie-ups
with carriers and service providers that will be co-marketing
the BlackBerry Enterprise platform, or BES 12, according to
industry sources.
Analysts and investors are watching closely to see if
BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer John Chen can kick-start
revenue growth.
Growth will depend on the success of the BES 12, a system
that will allow large organizations to manage and secure not
just BlackBerry devices on their internal networks, but devices
that run on rival operating systems such as Google's
Android, Microsoft's Windows and Apple's iOS.
"It is an important event and we are interested in the
company's comments around its enterprise strategy, but strategy
alone won't lead to a full rebound for the company," said
Morningstar analyst Brian Colello. "BlackBerry will have to
execute flawlessly over the next couple of years as well."
Chen said delivering on balance sheet improvements and other
pledges in the last year has given BlackBerry a degree of
credibility.
"Last year, even if they liked our technology they didn't
believe we'd survive, so they didn't want to commit to our
technology. That is changing," he told Reuters.
BlackBerry has some 3.4 million clients provisionally signed
up for BES 12 who are potentially set to become paying clients
early next year. Despite this, analysts remain cautious, noting
BlackBerry is competing in a crowded field.
"They are executing in a market that is home to a number of
extremely formidable, motivated, capable, deep-pocketed rivals,"
said IDC technology analyst John Jackson. "On one hand you have
Citrix, IBM and SAP, and on the other it is (newcomers like)
MobileIron and Good Technology." These companies compete with
BlackBerry in such businesses as mobile data security and mobile
device management.
Despite BlackBerry losing market share in devices, Jackson
believes it still has opportunities in the enterprise segment as
demands for data security in a mobile world are growing rapidly
and many enterprise clients have yet to adopt the systems needed
to come to grips with it.
"The mobile revolution has come and gone, companies are only
now tooling up for it and it is up to BlackBerry to bring the
right tools to the party," said Jackson.
