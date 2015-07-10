By Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, July 10
TORONTO, July 10 BlackBerry Ltd, which
has been coy about its ambitions to make a mainstream Android
smartphone, fueled more speculation about its plans this week
when it scooped up two Android-related domain names.
Several blog posts in the last two days have noted that the
Canadian handset maker bought the domain names
"AndroidSecured.com" and "AndroidSecured.net" this week. That
spurred more chatter that it intends to build a device powered
by Google Inc's Android platform, which powers the
vast majority of smartphones sold across the globe.
The purchase of the domain names is particularly interesting
since BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen has declined to
confirm a June Reuters report that said the company was planning
an Android phone.
Speculation that BlackBerry will embrace Android was also
spurred this week by a Digitimes report that said the company
plans to roll out several models of Android-based
phones.
In the past three weeks, however, Chen has said at least
twice that he would only build an Android phone if he can
"secure Android".
BlackBerry downplayed the significance of its domain name
purchases in an email on Friday, saying: "BlackBerry frequently
registers domain names to support the breadth of our
cross-platform portfolio. Android is an important part of our
cross-platform enterprise software strategy."
Indeed, one of the domains, "AndroidSecured.com", currently
redirects users to a BlackBerry enterprise-focused site.
But that has not stopped a barrage of chatter on tech blogs
about the purchases being part of BlackBerry's plan to build its
own secure Android, going beyond supporting existing Android
phones on its BES12 device-management system. BES12 allows
corporate and government clients to secure Android-, iOS-,
Windows- and BlackBerry-powered devices on their networks.
Under the leadership of Chen, the Waterloo, Ontario-based
company has been pivoting toward software and device management
as its recent devices, powered by its BlackBerry 10 software,
have failed to win mass appeal. Analysts and tech gurus believe
a move to Android could give BlackBerry's device arm a new lease
on life.
The company already helps provide enhanced security for some
of Samsung Electronics' Android line-up. It also
helped U.S. aircraft maker and defense contractor Boeing Co
build Boeing Black, an ultrasecure Android smartphone for
defense and security customers.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)