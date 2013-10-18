BRIEF-HighTower to acquire WealthTrust from Lee Equity Partners
* HighTower to acquire WealthTrust from Lee Equity Partners, adding $6.4 billion in client assets
Oct 18 BlackBerry Ltd, the struggling smartphone maker seeking a buyer, should be wary of any deals that would raise national-security concerns, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Friday, according to a report.
Canada would examine those issues in any foreign bid for Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry that requires a review under the nation's takeover law, Harper said in an interview with Bloomberg in Brussels.
* Unit entered into conditional sale and purchase agreements with Nikko Zenith GK9 and certain of its related corporations