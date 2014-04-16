April 16 The troubles at BlackBerry Ltd,
which fired more than half its staff and lost more than 90
percent of its market value as consumers shunned its smart
phones, might have spelled disaster for the company's hometown
of Waterloo, Ontario. Instead, there are hot sports cars in the
streets and new companies filling the refurbished office
buildings.
More than 450 start-ups opened for business in the twin
cities of Waterloo and Kitchener last year, more than four times
the number begun in 2009, according to Communitech, a local
company that advises them. Often, the new companies are being
founded by former BlackBerry employees chasing their
entrepreneurial ambitions in a community that's Canada's answer
to technology hubs in California and elsewhere.
"For those who are trying to get a new tech business off the
ground, get it funded, and not get lost in the shadow of Silicon
Valley, Waterloo can be the best place to get your company on
the map," said Sean McCabe, vice-president of engineering at
drone manufacturer Aeryon Labs Inc in Waterloo.
Take Adam Belsher, 39, who left BlackBerry in 2011 after 13
years at the company because he wanted to run his own business
and felt the impact he was having at BlackBerry, which was
formerly known as Research in Motion (RIM), was eroding as the
company got bigger.
Today, Belsher is chief executive of Waterloo-based Magnet
Forensics, a company that makes software used by police to
recover deleted information from computers such as e-mails,
financial records and photographs.
"I saw RIM go through so many stages of growth and I take
lessons from every one of those experiences," said Belsher, who
managed BlackBerry's business with the biggest U.S. wireless
carrier, Verizon. "There are very few companies that disrupt a
mature market like wireless and create an entirely new
multi-billion dollar category, so I believe I have more than a
few good nuggets that I can apply to Magnet."
Belsher is one of many former BlackBerry employees who chose
to stay in Kitchener-Waterloo, rather than move to the Canadian
financial hub of Toronto, or to California's Silicon Valley.
BlackBerry became Canada's most valuable company in 2007,
just before Apple Inc released the first version of its
iPhone. At its peak in 2008, the company was valued at more than
$80 billion, compared with about $4 billion now.
"BlackBerry actually made many, many millionaires who still
live locally, who started investing in tech companies," said
Michael Litt, CEO of video analytics start-up Vidyard, based in
Kitchener.
This, in turn, has attracted venture capitalists.
"I have seen ... investors in town, private jets landing at
Waterloo regional airport straight from Menlo Park and Silicon
Valley," said Litt, whose company has said it could float its
shares within two years. "It has changed so
fast."
The region's turnaround story is similar to that of Oulu in
Finland, where Nokia Oyj more than halved its
workforce of 5,000. The city is slowly finding its feet again.
Oulu is now a leading candidate to host a data center for
Microsoft, which is taking over Nokia's phone business.
Former employees have also become entrepreneurs, doing
especially well in the mobile gaming market.
RISING INVESTMENT
In the year ended April 30, 2013, more than C$214 million
($235 million) was invested in start-ups in the
Kitchener-Waterloo area. Three years earlier, the figure was
just $500,000, according to Communitech.
These investments include an $80 million infusion into
Desire2Learn, which is developing online learning systems, and
$14.5 million for Thalmic Labs, the maker of the Myo arm band
that allows people to control electronic devices through arm
motions and gestures.
"When BlackBerry was letting off thousands of people, there
was a big concern in Waterloo that it would create an exodus of
people," said John Ruffolo, chief executive of OMERS Ventures.
OMERS Ventures, the venture capital arm of Canadian pension
fund Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, along with
U.S. venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates, made the
$80 million investment in Desire2Learn in 2012 (r.reuters.com/vaw96v).
OMERS Ventures has also invested in other businesses including
HootSuite, Shopify, Visioncritical and BuildDirect, all of which
are targets for IPOS in the next two years, Ruffolo said.
It became more confident about investing in Desire2Learn
after the start-up hired Dennis Kavelman, a former chief
operating officer of RIM, Ruffolo added. "Many great talented
people left to join a variety of other start ups and brought a
nice stimulus of experience to some of these fledgling start-ups
that has caused them to mature at a much faster rate," he said.
Spark Capital, an early investor in Twitter Inc,
and Bridgescale Partners, which invested in Shutterfly Inc
, are also putting money into the region.
Spark Capital bought into Thalmic Labs and mobile messaging
company KIK, while Bridgescale has invested in Rypple, a company
later acquired by Salesforce.com that makes software to
allow workers and managers to register feedback about each
other's performances. (r.reuters.com/xaw96v)
The Canadian government has also backed a C$200 million
($183 million)-plus fund to indirectly invest in and support
early and mid-stage start-ups.
Relatively cheaper housing has helped persuade ex-BlackBerry
employees to stay. In February, the average price of a house in
the Kitchener-Waterloo region was C$335,000 ($305,700), compared
with a median price of $669,000 for a home in San Jose,
California.
High-rise condominiums have sprung up, along with new
hangouts, bars and boutique stores, revitalizing the downtown
areas and adding excitement to the street scene, said
Communitech CEO Iain Klugman.
"We are seeing more Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Porsches on
the roads," he said.
Unemployment in the Waterloo region fell to 6.5 percent in
2013 from 8.3 percent in 2010, and is also lower than the
Canadian average of 7.0 percent.
Demand for commercial real estate, some of which has been
sold off by BlackBerry, has also risen.
The average rent in Waterloo rose 10 percent to $12.42 per
square foot in 2012, according to real estate services company
CBRE. As more commercial space has been built to meet growing
demand, the rate of increase slowed to 4 percent in 2013 and is
expected to flatten out soon.
Vidyard's Litt knows first-hand how tough the real-estate
market has gotten for start-ups. His company leased about 10,000
square feet of the approximately 1 million square feet available
for start-ups in downtown Kitchener at the beginning of 2013.
"We took that with the assumption that, when we need more
space, it would be easy to find," he said. "When we spoke to our
landlord later, there was nothing available anymore."
Kitchener, historically the blue-collar twin to the
university city of Waterloo, is today home to chic offices such
as the Communitech building - a converted brick structure in the
historic Tannery District, adorned with modern art, which acts
as an unofficial clubhouse for many small tech companies.
"These downtown properties were able to provide an urban
lifestyle that many of these technology companies' employees are
looking for," said CBRE executive Peter Whatmore.
ENGINEERING TALENT
Start-ups can also draw on engineering talent from the
University of Waterloo, which has the world's largest internship
program of its type, requiring students to complete four to six
internships as part of a four-year degree course.
The university has long been the feeder school for many
technology companies, including Google, Cisco and Microsoft. It
was once BlackBerry's stomping ground come recruitment season,
and has spawned companies such as OpenText
that have tasted success in the U.S. and
overseas.
Larry Smith, an adjunct associate professor of economics at
the university, said BlackBerry's success had overshadowed other
companies and its reversal is now making them stand out.
While BlackBerry's decline released a lot of talent into the
local labor market, the region also has the infrastructure that
makes it easy for companies to set up shop, he said.
The BlackBerry connection is also a form of assurance when
backing the area's start-ups. Executives who were part of
BlackBerry's success have experience of "scaling up" a business
- a valuable asset for a start-up aiming to break into the big
league.
BlackBerry's decline has also made it easier for start-ups
to hire and retain talent.
"It used to be hard for start-ups to get good talent because
RIM was hiring," said David Yach, former chief technology
officer for BlackBerry's software business.
Like Belsher, Yach spent 13 years with the company. He left
in March 2012 and co-founded Auvik Networks, an
enterprise-networking start-up.
"(BlackBerry) was effectively taking up all the oxygen in
terms of talent," he said. "Now a lot of new people are finding
a home in the start-up community."
($1 = 1.0976 Canadian Dollars)
(Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Robin Paxton and John
Pickering)