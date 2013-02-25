A person uses the new Blackberry Z10 device at a Rogers store in Toronto February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

MUMBAI BlackBerry (BB.TO) (BBRY.O) launched its first smartphone from its BlackBerry 10 line in India on Monday, pricing the phone at 43,490 rupees.

The touch-screen BlackBerry Z10 phone, which goes on sale in India from Tuesday, will compete with Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhones and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) high-end Galaxy series phones.

The Z10 has already gone on sale in the United Kingdom and Canada, and is expected to hit the United States in mid-March.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)