MUMBAI BlackBerry (BB.TO) (BBRY.O) launched its first smartphone from its BlackBerry 10 line in India on Monday, pricing the phone at 43,490 rupees.
The touch-screen BlackBerry Z10 phone, which goes on sale in India from Tuesday, will compete with Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhones and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) high-end Galaxy series phones.
The Z10 has already gone on sale in the United Kingdom and Canada, and is expected to hit the United States in mid-March.
