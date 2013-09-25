By Jeremy Wagstaff and Kanupriya Kapoor
| SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Sept 25
Indonesia is still one of BlackBerry's biggest markets,
accounting for about 15 percent of global users but its share of
smartphone sales in Southeast Asia's biggest economy has fallen
fast to 21 percent in the second quarter from 39 percent a year
earlier, according to data from telecoms consultancy IDC.
Industry experts say BlackBerry was too slow to capitalise
on its handsets' popularity with ordinary Indonesians, a
clientele far removed from its traditional corporate and
government "CrackBerry" users, a mistake that offers lessons
for rivals like Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd.
"Indonesia was an opportunity lost - and at what cost," said
a former BlackBerry executive familiar with the company's
strategy, who declined to be identified as he did not want to
jeopardise business ties with his ex-employer.
As smartphone prices fall and the number of global users
rises, companies must either focus on niche markets, like Apple
does with its high-end devices, or rapidly roll out a wide range
of products at prices that would appeal to all customers, a
strategy market leader Samsung has wielded with much success.
BlackBerry's stuttering approach meant it did neither.
After failing to spark interest with its upgraded operating
system and devices, BlackBerry said last week it would step back
from the consumer market and focus on enterprise customers. It
also agreed to go private in a $4.7 billion deal led by its
biggest shareholder.
Turning its back on the mass market follows a series of
missteps BlackBerry made in lucrative emerging markets like
Indonesia, where telecom networks and users embraced the devices
long before the firm acknowledged their potential, and the need
to tailor its business to make the most of that opportunity.
TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE
Indonesia was once known as "BlackBerry Nation", a testament
to the devices' popularity. The handsets started gaining market
share around 2007, when telecom networks became the first in the
world to adopt pricing plans that offered basic services at a
fraction of the cost of the usual enterprise-focused schemes.
Unlike BlackBerry's mainstay developed markets, where
devices are subsidised by the networks, most users in Indonesia
buy their own handsets and then pay upfront for services.
The other key difference in places like Indonesia is how the
devices are used: for most Indonesians, the main attraction was
the BBM messaging service, a group-based network open only to
those who own a BlackBerry, and not the secure email features.
But by the time BlackBerry's leadership grasped the value of
understanding Indonesia, if only to counterweight falling sales
in developed markets, the wave had already crested.
Only in late 2011, almost a year after it set up an
Indonesia office, did BlackBerry pick Jakarta for the global
launch of one model, triggering a mad rush for the devices.
It has since invested $5 million in educational funding in
partnership with a local university, built a flagship store in
Jakarta and this week expanded its Bali-based global centre for
verifying software submitted to its app store.
These investments, however, did not address a key
requirement to boost sales in any emerging market: a range of
devices that match the varying budgets of clients.
Prashant Gokarn, chief strategy and planning officer at
Indosat, said his carrier was one of two chosen for
the domestic launch of devices running BlackBerry's new BB10
operating system earlier this year.
The Z10, however, debuted with $750 price tag, putting it
beyond the reach of all but the most well-heeled Indonesian.
"There was a lot of excitement at the time, but somehow the
excitement did not translate into large numbers," Gokarn said,
adding that most customers are now likely to use a second-hand
BlackBerry, and carry it alongside another smartphone.
The Z10 helped lift shipments in Asia in the second quarter
of 2013, but it wasn't enough to counter the fall in shipments
of older devices in markets such as India and Indonesia, said
Kiranjeet Kaur, Singapore-based analyst at consultancy IDC.
And while the appeal of the BBM remains strong, messaging
services such as WhatsApp, Kakao Inc's KakaoTalk, Naver Corp's
LINE and Tencent Holding Ltd's WeChat are increasingly
popular alternatives.
BlackBerry has said it would shortly release an Android
version of its BBM application, a move likely to further slow
sales of its handsets in emerging markets. A early version of
the app that was leaked online was downloaded more than a
million times.
"Sales of Samsung or other Android phones will increase once
they make BBM available on Android," said Eko, a BlackBerry
retailer in Jakarta.
BlackBerry intends to continue catering to some
non-enterprise customers, a company spokesman said, but he
declined to give details, citing the company's quiet period
ahead of its full quarterly results on Friday.
This lack of clarity has left the network operators that
helped pioneer BlackBerry in emerging markets like Indonesia
questioning the company's future in their country.
"Maybe they don't want to tell us they're shifting, but my
reaction is to ask whether it's feasible to keep their device
business going," said Joy Wahyudi, chief marketing officer of XL
Axiata, one of Indonesia's biggest telecoms networks.
"That's going to be a challenge."