By Nicola Leske
Oct 22 The U.S. Immigration and Customs
Enforcement agency (ICE) said it will end its contract with
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion Ltd in favor of
Apple Inc's iPhone, dealing a new blow to RIM just
months before it launches a vital new device.
The agency said in a solicitation document posted last week
that it intends to buy iPhones for more than 17,600 employees -
a purchase worth $2.1 million.
The agency said it has relied on RIM for eight years, but
the company "can no longer meet the mobile technology needs of
the agency."
It also said it analyzed Apple's iOS-based devices and
Google Inc's Android operating system and concluded
that, for the near term, Apple's iPhone services offer the best
technology for the agency because of Apple's tight controls of
the hardware platform and operating system.
The agency said the iPhone will be used by a "variety of
agency personnel, including, but not limited to, Homeland
Security Investigations, Enforcement and Removal Operations and
Office of the Principal Legal Advisor employees.
"The iPhone services will allow these individuals to
leverage reliable, mobile technology on a secure and manageable
platform in furtherance of the agency's mission."
Last week, consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton said it was
dropping BlackBerry and switching to iPhone and Android
smartphones for its staff of around 25,000.
Analysts said that other businesses and agencies are likely
to follow suit especially in light of demand for other
smartphones.
"You're going to see this happen more and more," said Ed
Snyder, an analyst at Charter Equity Research.
"They still have excellent security ... but if your handsets
are a brick that no one wants to use it's going to drag down
your business."
RIM has high hopes that its new BB10 smartphone, expected to
in early 2013, will compete with iPhones and Android phones.
The BB10 will come equipped with a revamped operating system and
is aimed at putting an end to a precipitous decline in RIM's
market share over the past year and longer.
"Of course, we are disappointed by this decision," RIM vice
president of government solutions Paul Lucier said in an emailed
statement. "We are working hard to make our new mobile computing
platform, BlackBerry 10, meets the future needs of government
customers."
RIM said that, after accounting for the ICE move, it had one
million government customers in North America.
RIM's advantage has been what industry experts widely
describe as superior security and device-management features
that have made the BlackBerry appealing to corporate IT managers
and a crucial tool for police, government and military use.
But that advantage is waning with the growing number of
providers that help companies beef up security on iPhones and
Androids and with Apple working on better security on its
devices.
"Apple is really addressing security," Sterne Agee analyst
Shaw Wu said, adding that it had improved security with the
acquisition of AuthenTec and that it now supports Cisco's VPN.
Wu said RIM's problems were compounded by questions over the
company's economic viability.
"Is the company going to be around in the next couple of
years?" Wu said.
In addition, he added that "a lot of these enterprises have
moved beyond email and voice, on to apps and, with RIM, it's
pretty clear that their app ecosystem is very weak."