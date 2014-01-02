TORONTO Jan 2 Alicia Keys and BlackBerry Ltd
will cut ties at the end of January, just one year after
the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was hired as a "global
creative director" for the struggling smartphone maker.
The Canadian company on Thursday confirmed the singer's
upcoming departure. The move comes as BlackBerry retreats from
the consumer market to focus on businesses, governments and
other large organizations.
"BlackBerry and Alicia Keys have completed our year-long
collaboration," the company said in an emailed statement. "We
have enjoyed the opportunity to work with such an incredibly
talented and passionate individual."
Keys was hired when the company launched its long-delayed
BlackBerry 10 devices in January of last year.
The new phones were seen as BlackBerry's last chance to win
back market share lost to Apple Inc's iPhone and
devices using Google Inc's Android technology. But
sales flopped, triggering billions of dollars in losses and
forcing BlackBerry to slash its staff.
In recent months the company has tried and failed to sell
itself. The chief executive who hired Keys has left, along with
many of his senior executives.
In her BlackBerry role, Keys contributed to a collaborative
project encouraging fans to submit photographs that later
appeared in music videos tied to her tour.
Shortly after taking the job, some tech blogs noted a tweet
from her verified Twitter account that appeared to have been
sent from an iPhone. Keys said at the time her account had been
hacked.