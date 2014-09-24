By Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, Sept 24
TORONTO, Sept 24 BlackBerry is
set to launch an unconventional new smartphone dubbed the
Passport on Wednesday, as it embarks on potentially the most
critical phase of its long turnaround.
The one-time smartphone industry pioneer recently concluded
a three-year long restructuring process and has largely halted
the bleed, but it is now up to Chief Executive John Chen to
prove that the company's new devices and services are capable of
generating sustainable new streams of revenue and returning it
to profitability.
"BlackBerry is still fighting for survival. They still need
to turn around and develop a viable ongoing business model,"
said Morningstar analyst Brian Colello.
"Their products are certainly pointing toward that and the
new strategy makes sense, but there is still a lot of execution
risk at this point in a very competitive market."
BlackBerry is set to launch the Passport early on Wednesday
in Toronto, with simultaneous events also being held in London
and Dubai.
The launch of the Passport, which boasts a big square screen
and a unique touch-sensitive tactile keyboard, will kick off a
frenzied spell for Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry. The
company is set to report fiscal second-quarter results on Friday
and within a couple of months it is also expected to launch the
long-awaited BlackBerry Classic, which bears similarities to its
once wildly popular Bold smartphone.
"BlackBerry just needs one hit phone for now," Colello said.
"It doesn't quite matter whether it is the Passport, the Classic
or anything else, but they do need one device to jump-start the
hardware business again. The big question really is whether any
of these devices will kick-start it."
The company is hoping the Classic and the launch of its new
mobile device management system - BlackBerry Enterprise Service
12 (BES12) - will help it claw back ground ceded to rivals in
both the hardware and services market.
The BES 12 platform will allow IT managers at large firms
and government agencies to not only manage and secure BlackBerry
devices, but also all Android, iOS and Windows-based devices on
one platform.
Chen, a well-regarded turnaround expert in the tech sector,
intends to remain a competitor in the smartphone arena, but is
focused on reshaping the company to build on its core strengths
in areas like mobile data security and mobile device management.
BlackBerry is betting that the enhanced security features on
its BES 12 platform, coupled with a range of value-added
services, will help revive revenue growth and stem its slide.
"BES12 is the most important product launch, as it is needed
to stem the service revenue decline," Scotiabank analyst Daniel
Chan said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Stephen Coates)