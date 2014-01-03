TORONTO Jan 3 BlackBerry Ltd said on
Friday it had filed a lawsuit against a company co-founded by
"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest that offers a physical
keyboard that can be attached to some of Apple Inc's
touchscreen iPhone 5 models.
The company, Typo Products LLC, is currently taking
pre-orders for the $99 keyboard, which features angled miniature
keys similar to those used on many of BlackBerry's devices.
Canada's BlackBerry, a once dominant smartphone maker that
has lost market share to the iPhone and other touchscreen
devices, said Typo's keyboard infringes its own design.
The allegation has not been proven in court. Typo and
Seacrest could not immediately be reached to comment on the
legal proceedings.
"We are flattered by the desire to graft our keyboard onto
other smartphones, but we will not tolerate such activity
without fair compensation for using our intellectual property
and our technological innovations," Steve Zipperstein,
BlackBerry's chief legal officer, said in a statement.
BlackBerry posted billions in losses in recent quarters as
its latest devices sold poorly, but it has maintained a loyal
niche of customers who prefer to type on a physical keyboard.
The BlackBerry complaint is case no. 3:14-cv-23 in the
United States District Court for the northern district of
California.