By Solarina Ho
OAKVILLE, Ontario, Sept 19 The Canadian
government hopes BlackBerry Ltd will be able to
make it on its own, Industry Minister James Moore said on
Thursday.
His remarks come amid a backdrop of dwindling market share
for the once-successful Canadian company, plans for a possible
sale of the company and a recent report that it may shed a
sizable number of its staff.
In Canada's federal registry of lobbyists, BlackBerry
recorded several communications last month with officials from
Moore's department, as well as from Prime Minister Stephen
Harper's office.
"Through my department, they met with officials, and I think
they explored a number of the questions that were on the
horizon, but I think the issues that BlackBerry was approaching
us with a month ago (were) very different than the news that
came out (Wednesday)," Moore told reporters in Oakville,
Ontario.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the
company could cut up to 40 percent of its staff by the end of
the year.
Once a dominant player in the corporate smartphone arena,
BlackBerry has struggled in recent years to staunch a loss of
market share to companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd.
"I want BlackBerry to do well. I want BlackBerry to grow and
to continue to employ Canadians to continue to innovate and be a
challenger to the Android and iOS platforms and Windows
platforms and to create a good product that's doing well."
Asked about possible government help for BlackBerry, he
said: "Frankly I haven't been asked personally in that regard,
but we're hopeful that they'll be able to make it on their own."