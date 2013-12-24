RPT-NBAD, FGB merged bank to be named First Abu Dhabi Bank
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
Dec 24 BlackBerry Ltd co-founder Mike Lazaridis cut his stake in the company to 4.99 percent from 8 percent, and said that a group, which included Lazaridis, walked away from exploring a bid for the troubled smartphone maker. ()
Co-founders Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin in October disclosed in a regulatory filing they were considering a bid to buy the company.
BlackBerry abandoned its plan to sell itself last month after a two-month review of strategic options and talks with potential buyers that included Facebook, Lenovo and private equity firms such as Cerberus Capital.
DUBAI, April 2 The merged entity of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank has been named First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to a statement on Sunday.
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf moved sideways in thin volumes early on Sunday, while shares of the newly formed lender in Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, outperformed a day after the legal completion of the merger.
* Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: