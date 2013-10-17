OTTAWA Oct 17 The Canadian government, which
has expressed skepticism about Chinese purchases of sensitive
Canadian firms, said on Thursday it recognized BlackBerry Ltd
was exploring its options but withheld comment on
reported interest by China's Lenovo.
"We know BlackBerry is exploring strategic options to
enhance its competitiveness," said Industry Minister James
Moore, who would have to approve any foreign purchase of
BlackBerry. "We do not comment on that process. As for
speculation, we have no comment."
Lenovo, the large personal computer manufacturer, has signed
a non-disclosure deal to examine BlackBerry's books, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Thursday.