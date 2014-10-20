TORONTO Oct 20 BlackBerry
shares rose more than 3 percent on Monday after a news website
said Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group might offer
to buy the Canadian technology company.
Benzinga.com, citing an unnamed source familiar with the
matter, said an offer worth $15 a share could come as early as
this week.
Lenovo and BlackBerry said their companies did not comment
on rumors and speculation.
Rumors of a Lenovo bid for BlackBerry have swirled many
times over the last two years. Senior Lenovo executives at
different times have indicated an interest in BlackBerry as a
means to strengthen their own handset business.
The speculation reached a crescendo in the fall of 2013,
when BlackBerry was exploring strategic alternatives.
Sources familiar with the situation however, told Reuters
last year that the Canadian government had strongly hinted to
BlackBerry that any sale to Lenovo would not win the necessary
regulatory approvals due to security concerns.
BlackBerry's secure networks manage the email traffic of
thousands of large corporate customers, along with government
and military agencies across the globe. Under Canadian law, any
foreign takeover of BlackBerry would require government approval
under the Industry Canada Act.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper told Reuters in
February 2012 that he wanted BlackBerry to grow "as a Canadian
company." And in December 2011, then-Industry Minister Christian
Paradis referred to the company as a "Canadian jewel."
Analysts also have said any sale to Lenovo would face
regulatory obstacles, but they have suggested that a sale of
just BlackBerry's handset business and not its core network
infrastructure might just pass muster with regulators.
BlackBerry's long-struggling handset business turned a
profit before special items in the last quarter, after the
Waterloo, Ontario-based company concluded its three-year
restructuring program.
However, BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer John Chen has
said he sees the handset business as core to the company for
now, as it will foster sales growth over the next few quarters
until the software and services business begins to generate new
revenue streams in the first half of 2015.
Shares of BlackBerry were up 3.4 percent at $9.81 in early
Nasdaq trading. Its Toronto-listed shares were up 3.1 percent at
C$11.03.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Lisa Von Ahn)