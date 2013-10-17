By Nadia Damouni and Euan Rocha
NEW YORK/TORONTO Oct 17 Chinese computer maker
Lenovo, which has signed a non-disclosure deal to examine
BlackBerry's books, faces regulatory obstacles if it bids for
all of the company and will likely pursue just parts, a source
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
BlackBerry Ltd said in August it was exploring
options that could include an outright sale. And the Canadian
company, which helped pioneer smartphones, has since been linked
with a string of potential buyers from private equity firms to
rival technology companies.
Its shares, which rose 4 percent after the Wall Street
Journal first reported the interest from Lenovo Group Ltd
, ended up less than a percent at $8.20 on the Nasdaq.
Multiple sources close to the matter have told Reuters
BlackBerry is in talks with Cisco Systems Inc, Google
Inc and Germany's SAP AG among others, about
selling all, or parts of itself. The potential buyers have all
declined to comment.
None of these technology companies have made a formal bid
for BlackBerry yet. However, industry experts believe that,
while these players might not be interested in all of
BlackBerry, they are keen on at least some pieces that would
mesh well with or expand their own businesses.
Two sources said they expect some of these strategic players
to be paired in bids for BlackBerry, depending on their level of
interest its hardware and network assets.
Such a deal would be an alternative to a preliminary, $9-a-
share offer by a group led by BlackBerry's biggest shareholder,
Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Earlier this
month, co-founders Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin said they
were also considering a bid.
TOUGH REGULATORY REVIEW
The sale of BlackBerry, or any of its assets will likely
undergo tough regulatory reviews in both Ottawa and Washington.
Most security experts believe BlackBerry's most vital asset,
a secure network that handles millions of confidential corporate
and government emails every day, is likely to be sold to a North
American entity because of the security concerns. Its less
contentious handset business, however, could be shopped to an
Asian device maker.
Under the Investment Canada Act, the federal government has
wide ranging powers to veto any foreign takeover of a Canadian
asset or company if it deems such a deal would not bring a "net
benefit" to the country, or if it believes a deal might pose a
threat to national security.
Last week, Canada blocked an Egyptian telecommunication
entrepreneur's bid to acquire the Allstream fiber optic network
owned by Manitoba Telecom Services Inc, citing
unspecified national security concerns.
Industry Minister James Moore declined comment on the Lenovo
interest in BlackBerry.
LENOVO INTEREST
BlackBerry, based in Waterloo, Ontario, virtually invented
mobile email with its first pagers, but it has rapidly lost
market share to rivals in recent years.
Its latest results highlighted disappointing sales for a new
line of devices the company initially saw as its way to win back
market share from Apple Inc's iPhone and the numerous
devices powered by Google's Android operating system.
And senior Lenovo executives have on more than one occasion
expressed an interest in acquiring BlackBerry, or parts of the
company, as it would help boost their own smartphone business.
In an interview at the World Economic Forum earlier this
year, Lenovo Chief Financial Officer Wong Wai Ming told
Bloomberg the company would consider a bid for BlackBerry.
Lenovo downplayed the comments at the time, saying that Wong
was speaking broadly about Lenovo's M&A strategy.
A spokesman for Lenovo declined to comment on news of the
company's renewed interest. BlackBerry said it is conducting a
thorough review of its alternatives and that it does not intend
to disclose further developments until it approves a
transaction, or otherwise concludes the review.
The Wall Street Journal said Lenovo was looking at a bid for
all of BlackBerry, which includes its faltering hardware unit,
along with its security-focused service businesses and a string
of hard-to value patents.