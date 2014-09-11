By Euan Rocha and Alina Selyukh
TORONTO/LAS VEGAS, Sept 11 BlackBerry Ltd
said on Thursday it has acquired Movirtu, a provider of
virtual identity solutions, as part of its move to continue
building out its portfolio of value-added services that cater to
the needs of its core base of corporate and government clients.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry said Movirtu's virtual
SIM technology allows an individual to have both a personal and
business number on a single mobile device, with separate billing
for voice, data and messaging usage on each number.
This allows employees to switch between work and personal
profiles easily without carrying multiple devices or SIM cards.
"Clearly this fits nicely within the strategy we have so far
articulated. We are building recurring revenue streams in
value-added services and providing more value to enterprises"
the head of BlackBerry's enterprise unit John Sims said in an
interview.
The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The company, which dominated the smartphone market in its
infancy, has been re-shaping itself over the course of the last
year as its devices have lost ground to Apple's iPhone
and a slew of rival devices powered by Google's Android
operating system.
Under the leadership of its new chief executive John Chen,
the company has moved rapidly to stabilize itself by selling
non-core assets, partnering to make its manufacturing and supply
chain more efficient, and raising cash via the sale of its vast
real estate holdings.
Chen, a well-regarded turnaround artist in the tech sector,
intends to remain a competitor in the smartphone arena, but is
focused on re-shaping the company to build on its core strengths
in areas like mobile data security and mobile device management.
The company has been making small acquisitions in the last
few months, as it looks to build out its offerings for so-called
enterprise clients that comprise primarily of large corporations
and government agencies that are in many cases still major users
of Blackberry devices.
In July, it announced it was buying Secusmart, a privately
held German firm that specializes in voice and data encryption,
in an attempt to burnish its credentials with highly
security-conscious clients like government agencies.
BlackBerry said the acquisition of Movirtu complements its
Secure Work Space, BlackBerry Balance and other offerings, which
give many employees the freedom and privacy they want for their
personal use while delivering the security and management needed
for business use of smartphone devices.
Sims, who spoke with Reuters at an industry conference in
Las Vegas, said he sees mobile device management as a
commoditized space currently with rivals like Good Technology
and AirWatch jumping into the fray. He stressed, however, that
BlackBerry plans to stay ahead of the game by offering
value-added services like the ones acquired via the Movirtu and
Secusmart deals.
