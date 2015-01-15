* Samsung says no plan to acquire Blackberry
* S.Korea firm offered up to $7.5 bln to buy Canada firm
-source
(Updates with comments from Blackberry, Samsung)
SEOUL Jan 15 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd said on Thursday that it had no plan to buy
Canada's Blackberry Ltd, denying a Reuters report on a
takeover approach.
"Media reports of the acquisition are groundless," a Samsung
spokeswoman told Reuters.
Samsung recently offered to buy BlackBerry for as much as
$7.5 billion, seeking its valuable patents as it battles Apple
in the corporate market, according to a person familiar
with the matter and documents seen by Reuters.
Blackberry said in a statement that it had not engaged in
discussions with Samsung with respect to any purchase offer.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait abd Stephen
Coates)