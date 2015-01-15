* Earnings from Samsung's mobile division shrinking
* Analysts say prospects for organic expansion few
* BlackBerry's security reputation key to enterprise market
* Integration with Samsung culture could prove difficult
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Jan 15 With a bid for Blackberry Ltd
, South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics
may be signalling that it has run out of internal options to
reverse its sliding profits and protect its shrinking lead in
the global smartphone market.
Earnings from its mobile division, once a reliable cash cow,
shrank rapidly last year, outsold by Apple Inc's
iPhones in the premium segment and squeezed by the likes of
Xiaomi Inc at the low end. Samsung tipped its 2014
profit to decline for the first time in three years.
Despite speculation that J.K. Shin, head of the mobile
business, might have lost his job in December, Samsung gave Shin
a vote of confidence, but analysts say he remains vulnerable if
there is no meaningful recovery.
Shin, who has led the mobile business since 2009, oversaw
the launch of the flagship Galaxy handsets that propelled
Samsung to unseat Apple as the top smartphone maker and earn
record profits in 2013. Three of his key lieutenants were
relieved of their positions in December, which puts the focus
ever more tightly on Shin.
Samsung's offer to buy BlackBerry could be
an attempt to engineer such a recovery. Both companies have
publicly denied such talks, but a person familiar with the
matter and documents seen by Reuters indicate that the Korean
firm offered up to $7.5 billion, in a bid to boost its presence
in the corporate market, which is BlackBerry's chief strength.
While the Waterloo, Ontario-based company is no longer a top
five smartphone maker, BlackBerry still holds considerable sway
among enterprise clients for its strong security features - with
U.S. President Barack Obama still using one of the company's
devices after taking office.
Its patent portfolio also includes advanced encryption
technologies that are highly valued, according to analysts, ever
more so as tales of security breaches spook even regular phone
users.
Though a deal of this magnitude would be a major departure
from its conservative history, Samsung certainly has the
firepower for big deals; at the end of the third quarter, it had
67 trillion won ($62 billion) worth of cash and equivalents.
ORGANIC LIMITS
Analysts say it may have no choice but to take big bets on
acquisitions because it has no promising homegrown options to
generate significant earnings momentum.
"Samsung recognises that it has reached its limit on organic
growth, and the company is going to turn to acquisitions abroad
to achieve a breakthrough," said Kim Sang-jo, an economics
professor at Hansung University.
Though analysts expect healthy demand for memory chips and
improvements in other components businesses to help stabilise
earnings, those businesses can't make up for the sliding mobile
profits.
The average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey
of 52 analysts tips 2015 annual operating profit to fall for a
second year to 24.2 trillion won.
Samsung's market share, according to Gartner research,
slipped to 24.4 percent in the third quarter of 2014 from 32
percent a year earlier, and the launch of a range of new
mid-to-low-end smartphones is unlikely to have arrested that
decline in the final three months of the year.
Buying BlackBerry would create a new revenue stream and
breathing room for Samsung's handset business. Access to its
advanced technology would also help Samsung get a leg up on arch
rival Apple, which is also trying to make inroads in the
corporate market.
"If they can leverage the Samsung brand name and leverage
BlackBerry's technology, that would be a very good combo," said
Gene Cao, an analyst at Forrester Research.
Making a success of such a combination could prove more
difficult than pulling off a deal. Samsung has never made an
acquisition of this magnitude, and its hierarchical culture,
typical for Korean companies, could sit uneasily with overseas
staff.
Samsung's acquisition of U.S.-based computer maker AST
Research in the mid-1990s ended in closure after a series of
losses and a failure to retain research staff.
"Samsung does need to take these kinds of risks at some
point, but the question is whether the company has the ability
to successfully integrate the companies," said Chang Sea-jin, a
business professor at Korea Advanced Institute of Science and
Technology and author of "Sony Vs Samsung".
($1 = 1,080.9500 won)
(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim; Editing by Will Waterman)