By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Jan 14 A possible bid for BlackBerry Ltd
by South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
would be unlikely to raise Canadian government
security concerns, sources familiar with Ottawa's thinking said
on Wednesday.
"I don't imagine that there'd be any security roadblocks,"
the source said, reacting to a Reuters story that Samsung had
recently approached BlackBerry Ltd about buying the smartphone
maker.
A second source familiar with government thinking said
previously expressed concerns about a Chinese firm possibly
buying BlackBerry would almost certainly not apply to South
Korean companies.
Any foreign bid for BlackBerry would automatically have to
be reviewed by the federal Industry Department to determine
whether it is of net benefit to Canada, and it would ultimately
go to cabinet for approval.
The sources made clear that the fact that Samsung was South
Korean should not in and of itself be an issue.
"There's never been any suggestion that South Korea would be
an obstacle," the first source said. "I don't think anybody
would question Samsung."
In 2013, the Conservative government had strongly hinted to
BlackBerry that any sale to China's Lenovo Group would
be rejected due to security concerns, sources told Reuters at
the time.
Canada has had a fractious trade relationship with China but
there are no such problems with South Korea, which Ottawa sees
as a key partner and a gateway to Asia.
A free trade agreement with South Korea - the first of its
kind between Canada and an Asian-Pacific nation - came into
effect on Jan 1 this year.
"With this landmark agreement now in force, our government
is committed to supporting our companies as they seek to boost
their exports to South Korea and throughout Asia," Trade
Minister Ed Fast said on Jan 1.
Fast will lead a trade mission to South Korea - one of
Canada's priority markets - from Feb 8 to 13.
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris
Reese and Andrew Hay)