TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.

"It is true I left BlackBerry as of Feb. 13," Mackey, who held the title of executive vice president, executive operations, said in a message.

Mackey, who joined the Canadian company in late-2013, worked directly with BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer John Chen, navigating the purchase and integration of a string of acquisitions and the signing of major partnership agreements.

