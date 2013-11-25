TORONTO Nov 25 BlackBerry Ltd on Monday
announced a management shake-up that includes the departure of
three top executives, in a widely expected follow to this
month's naming of a new chief executive.
The troubled smartphone maker, based in Waterloo, Ontario,
said Kristian Tear, its chief operating officer, and Frank
Boulben, its chief marketing officer, will leave the company and
James Yersh will replace Brian Bidulka as its chief financial
officer.
BlackBerry, which has shelved plans to sell itself, also
said Roger Martin, a board member since 2007, has resigned.