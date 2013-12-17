UPDATE 2-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
TORONTO Dec 17 BlackBerry Ltd said on Tuesday that John Sims will join the company as head of its global enterprise services business.
Sims will join BlackBerry in January from SAP, where he served as president of SAP's Mobile Services business.
BlackBerry's Chief Executive John Chen said Sims' extensive experience in transforming businesses and redefining brands will be a tremendous asset to BlackBerry as the company seeks to turn around its fortunes.
Chen, who recently took the reins at BlackBerry, is keen to rebuild the company as more of a niche player focused on the so-called enterprise market of large government and corporate clients.
The company's new BlackBerry Enterprise Service 10 platform allows such clients to now manage BlackBerry, Android and iOS-based devices on their internal networks.
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper climbed to its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United States and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labour market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentum afte
LONDON, March 29 European shares rose on Wednesday, following Wall Street's late surge, while sterling was the biggest loser on major currency markets ahead of the formal triggering of Britain's exit process from the European Union later in the day.