TORONTO Dec 18 BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday it hired two more senior executives who previously worked with John Chen, its new Chief Executive, bolstering a newly assembled team charged with putting the stumbling smartphone maker back in stride.

James Mackey was named executive vice president for corporate development and strategic planning, and Mark Wilson was named senior vice president of marketing.

"I have worked extensively with both of them in the past, have the utmost respect for their experience and accomplishments," Chen said in a statement.

"We have developed close and trusted relationships with each other that will enable us to cohesively manage the changes required to reshape BlackBerry," said the chief executive, who was named to replace Thorsten Heins last month.