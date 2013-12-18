TORONTO Dec 18 BlackBerry Ltd said on
Wednesday it hired two more senior executives who previously
worked with John Chen, its new Chief Executive, bolstering a
newly assembled team charged with putting the stumbling
smartphone maker back in stride.
James Mackey was named executive vice president for
corporate development and strategic planning, and Mark Wilson
was named senior vice president of marketing.
"I have worked extensively with both of them in the past,
have the utmost respect for their experience and
accomplishments," Chen said in a statement.
"We have developed close and trusted relationships with each
other that will enable us to cohesively manage the changes
required to reshape BlackBerry," said the chief executive, who
was named to replace Thorsten Heins last month.