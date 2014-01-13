TORONTO Jan 13 Struggling smartphone maker
BlackBerry Ltd has hired another of its new chief
executive's former colleagues to head its global sales team as
part of its latest efforts to engineer a turnaround.
The Canadian company said Eric Johnson will report directly
to John Chen, who took over as CEO in early November after
BlackBerry scrapped a campaign to sell itself.
Johnson, who will be president of global sales, previously
worked in senior executive roles at SAP AG and Sybase.
He joins fellow SAP and Sybase alumni now running BlackBerry's
acquisitions, marketing, and enterprise sales teams.
Chen rejuvenated Sybase before managing its integration into
SAP after a 2010 acquisition.
"The experience that the majority of the new leadership team
has in working together previously will drive change within the
organization at a faster pace," Chen said in a statement. "I
look forward to demonstrating these changes to the market."
Chen, who recently dropped "interim" from his title, took
over after the wireless e-mail pioneer lost most of the
smartphone market to Apple Inc's iPhone and a slew of
phones powered by Google Inc's Android software.
Last year it recorded dismal sales of new devices and
billions of dollars in writedowns, though the stock has crawled
up from decade-old lows since Chen took the top job.
BlackBerry has made other personnel changes since Chen's
entrance, including hiring a head of its loss-making devices
business and replacing its chief financial officer with people
from outside Chen's orbit.
BlackBerry has largely retreated from the fiercely
competitive consumer phone business. It is setting it sights
instead on the corporations, governments and other big clients
that were at the root of its early success.