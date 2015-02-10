TORONTO Feb 10 BlackBerry Ltd named
David Kleidermacher as its chief security officer on Tuesday,
moving to further bolster the smartphone maker's credentials
with security-conscious clients, including big players in the
defense, automotive and healthcare sectors.
Kleidermacher was previously chief technology officer at
embedded software maker Green Hills Software, where he spent
more than two decades. Green Hills' technologies power systems
as diverse as medical devices and aircraft made by the likes of
Boeing Co, Airbus Group NV and Lockheed Martin
Corp.
At Blackberry, he replaces Scott Totzke, who left the
Waterloo, Ontario-based company last summer and is now the
senior vice president of device and enterprise security at
Chinese telecom equipment company Huawei Technologies Co
.
BlackBerry said Kleidermacher will oversee a number of key
initiatives, including security-specific research and product
development, and the company's product certification and
approval program.
"David's knowledge of securing the Internet of Things and
embedded systems will be invaluable as we execute on our
strategy," BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer John Chen said in
a statement.
Chen, who took the reins at BlackBerry in late 2013, when
the company was in dire straits, has spent the past year
stabilizing the smartphone industry pioneer. He is now
attempting to reshape the company's focus and make it profitable
again.
Chen, a well-regarded turnaround expert in the tech sector,
wants BlackBerry to remain a competitor in the smartphone arena,
but he is focused on reshaping the company to build on its core
strengths in areas such as mobile data security and mobile
device management.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)