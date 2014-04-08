(Adds statement from Blackberry's chief legal officer)
By Jonathan Stempel
April 7 A federal jury in Florida on Monday
ruled in favor of Blackberry Ltd in a lawsuit accusing
the company of infringing three patents belonging to Dutch
semiconductor company NXP BV.
NXP in April 2012 sued BlackBerry, then known as Research in
Motion, alleging that versions of the BlackBerry phone and
PlayBook tablet infringed patents related to the design, data
transmission and other features of those devices.
The lawsuit originally covered six patents, but NXP later
dropped its claims related to three of the patents. NXP sought
unspecified damages, including triple damages.
Jurors needed less than a day of deliberations before ruling
in BlackBerry's favor, in a trial that began on March 24, court
records show.
In a statement, NXP said it was disappointed with the
verdict and is "investigating all options for appeal." NXP is
listed on the Nasdaq as NXP Semiconductors NV.
Steve Zipperstein, BlackBerry's chief legal officer, said in
a statement that his company was pleased with the jury's
verdict, which included a finding that the patents asserted by
NXP were invalid.
Litigation remains a major weapon in a global patent war
among makers of smartphones, tablet computers and operating
software, including such companies as Apple Inc,
Samsung Electronics Co and Google Inc.
BlackBerry was once a dominant force in smartphones, but the
Waterloo, Ontario-based company has lost much of its market
share to Apple's iPhone and gadgets powered by Google's Android
operating system.
Eindhoven, Netherlands-based NXP was spun off from
Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV in 2006.
BlackBerry shares fell 15 cents to C$8.62 in Monday trading
in Toronto. On the Nasdaq, BlackBerry shares fell 14
cents to $7.86.
The case is NXP BV v. Blackberry Ltd et al, U.S. District
Court, Middle District of Florida, No. 12-00498.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, Additional
reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore,; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis, G Crosse and Ken Wills)