NEW YORK/TORONTO Nov 8 BlackBerry Ltd's
board does not believe a break-up of the Canadian smartphone
maker is currently in its best interests, even though Microsoft
Corp, Apple Inc and Lenovo Group Ltd
, among others, have expressed interest in acquiring
parts of the company, according to people familiar with the
discussions.
The board rejected proposals from several technology
companies for various BlackBerry assets on grounds that a
break-up did not serve the interest of all stakeholders, which
include employees, customers and suppliers in addition to
shareholders, said the sources, who did not want to be
identified as the discussions were confidential.
Microsoft and Apple had both expressed interest in
BlackBerry's intellectual property and patents, a source briefed
on the matter told Reuters. In 2011, the three companies had
teamed up with others to buy patents from bankrupt Canadian
telecoms company Nortel.
BlackBerry had also held discussions with Cisco Systems Inc
, Google Inc and Chinese computer maker Lenovo,
among others, about selling all, or parts of itself, Reuters
previously reported.
A BlackBerry spokeswoman declined to comment on the board's
deliberations, and it is not known what specific proposals were
rejected by directors during the company's three-month-long
review of strategic options. Microsoft, Apple and the other tech
companies have all declined to comment on the matter.
BlackBerry stunned investors on Monday by abandoning plans
to sell itself, naming a new interim chief executive, and
announcing an $1 billion convertible notes issue to a group of
investors including its largest shareholder Fairfax Financial
Holdings, Canso Investment Counsel, Mackenzie
Financial, Markel Corp, Qatar Holding and Brookfield
Asset Management.
BlackBerry shares fell 16 percent on the news as investors
fretted the company may have missed an opportunity to deliver
shareholder value.
But the board felt the notes issue offered BlackBerry the
most near-term certainty and the best chance for a turnaround,
said the people familiar with the discussions. Most alternative
proposals would have broken up the Waterloo, Ontario-based
company, which was not in the best interests of all
stakeholders, they added.
One of the sources said the board also took into
consideration the current cost of the break-up. Winding down
some of BlackBerry's businesses would have created liabilities,
including in its commitments with suppliers, and would have
weighed on the monetization of the company's intellectual
property, the source said.
BlackBerry's assets range from devices and network assets to
software and patents. Some of these assets are so intertwined
they could lose value in a company break-up, another source
added.
The board was also concerned that any deal involving foreign
companies would be closely scrutinized by the Canadian
government in an extended review process, the sources said,
prolonging uncertainty and making it harder for BlackBerry to
stem customer losses.
Last month, Canada blocked an Egyptian telecommunication
entrepreneur's bid to acquire the Allstream fiber optic network
owned by Manitoba Telecom Services, citing unspecified
security concerns.
The sources stressed the board's decision not to break up
BlackBerry reflected the current situation and did not preclude
a future split. But future proposals will likely be measured by
a similar yardstick.
A landmark Supreme Court of Canada ruling in the BCE case in
2008 said a Canadian company's board needs to consider the
interests of all stakeholders, not just shareholders, when it
decides on a deal. Stakeholders can include employees,
customers, suppliers and the wider community.
In 2007, telecoms company BCE Inc agreed to a
leveraged buyout that offered its shareholders a substantial
premium, but the deal hurt the company's bond prices, and its
debt holders challenged the deal in court.
While the deal eventually fell apart for other reasons, the
Supreme Court ruled that a company's board has to take into
consideration the interests of all stakeholders and not just its
investors, when deciding on the merits of a deal.
Towards the end of BlackBerry's review of strategic
alternatives, a consortium comprised of BlackBerry founders Mike
Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin, Cerberus Capital Management LP and
mobile chip giant Qualcomm had expressed interest in
the company.
BlackBerry's board dismissed that proposal as too tentative
since it lacked committed financing, sources familiar with the
matter said, adding that this does not mean that the board is
closed to entertaining proposals in the future.
