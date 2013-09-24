(Corrects spelling of John Sroka in 20th paragraph)
By Alastair Sharp and Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Sept 23 Smartphone maker BlackBerry
has agreed to go private in a $4.7 billion deal led by
its biggest shareholder, allowing the on-the-go email pioneer to
regroup away from public scrutiny after years of falling
fortunes and slumping market share.
The $9 a share tentative offer, from a consortium led by
property and casualty insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd
, will set a floor for any counteroffers that might
emerge for Blackberry, which has been on the block since August.
As an investor, Fairfax Chief Executive Prem Watsa is often
described as the Canadian Warren Buffett because he also takes
the long view.
Blackberry shares peaked above $148 in June 2008 when the
company's devices were still the top choice for bankers,
politicians and lawyers.
The stock, halted pending the announcement on Monday, closed
below the offer price on Nasdaq, at $8.82, indicating the
market's lack of faith that other bids would emerge.
"I would think a competing buyout offer is quite unlikely,"
said Elvis Picardo, strategist at Global Securities in
Vancouver. "The miniscule premium, and the muted market
reaction, is another indication that the market views the odds
of a competing bid as slim."
BlackBerry, based in Waterloo, Ontario, once dominated the
market for secure on-your-hip email. But it introduced
consumer-friendly touchscreen smartphones only after it lost the
lead to Apple Inc's iPhone and devices using Google
Inc's Android operating system.
BlackBerry has until Nov. 4 to seek superior offers, which
the Fairfax group has the right to match. The group is seeking
financing from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and BMO Capital
Markets to complete the deal and has until that Nov. 4 deadline
to conduct its due diligence.
A BlackBerry statement did not name members of the
consortium, although many in the financial community see
Canada's deep-pocketed and influential pension funds as likely
participants.
"We need to be careful given disclosure constraints, but we
can say that we are focused on a strong Canadian solution," said
Fairfax spokesman Paul Rivett.
The pension funds, with assets around the world,
traditionally take a long-term view in their investment
decisions. Officials at the biggest funds either did not reply
to requests for comment, said they had no information or
declined to comment.
"We never discuss whether or not we plan to enter into any
investment," said Deborah Allan, spokeswoman for Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan.
CANADIAN BUFFETT
Watsa stepped down from the BlackBerry board of directors in
August, citing a potential conflict of interest, as the company
said it was exploring a sale.
Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper quoted Watsa as saying
that a significant amount of the equity in the deal will come
from within the country. The consortium included neither
strategic players, nor other technology firms, he said.
BlackBerry's recent challenging years have been in stark
contrast to the rapid growth it previously enjoyed.
The Z10 touchscreen device that the company hoped would claw
back market share from the iPhone thudded badly at launch in
January, and it has lost ground even in emerging markets where
it had carved out an important role.
A spokeswoman for phone company MTN Nigeria, for example,
said that while BlackBerrys are still very relevant in Nigeria,
"the adoption rate has declined significantly from a year ago
due to lack of newer low to mid-end smart phone models." In
Brazil, locally made iPhones are the first choice for government
workers. "I have never seen a Brazilian government employee
using a BlackBerry," said one government source.
And while some U.S. government agencies still use only the
BlackBerry, others allow devices like iPhones as well.
The American Lawyer surveyed 83 of the top 200 U.S. law
firms in November 2012 and found that 90 percent of them
expected to see a drop-off in the number of Blackberry devices.
John Sroka, chief information officer at Duane Morris, said
that three years ago the firm only offered BlackBerry devices
because they were deemed most secure. But in recent years, the
firm has allowed their lawyers to use other devices too.
"People like Blackberry for the keyboard and email," he
said. "The switch was caused by a better browsing experience and
the apps."
NOBODY ELSE
Donald Yacktman, president and founder of Yacktman Asset
Management which holds something under 1 percent of BlackBerry
according to Thomson Reuters data, said he does not expect a
counteroffer to emerge.
"This is pretty much Plan B. They've clearly not hit the
targets," he said.
Jack Gold, principal analyst and founder of J. Gold
Associates, said "this is probably the best possible outcome of
several unattractive options for BlackBerry."
"Going private and potentially bringing back the founder of
the company, Mike Lazaridis (as has been rumored) could buy them
some time to put the house in order," he noted.
Lazaridis, BlackBerry's co-CEO until early 2012 and a board
member until March, did not respond to requests for comment.
On Friday, BlackBerry said it would step back from the
hypercompetitive consumer market and focus on what it calls
enterprise customers - businesses, governments, legal firms and
security forces.
The company warned it would report revenue on the sale of
just 3.7 million of its phones for the entire second quarter,
and write down almost $1 billion.
By contrast, Apple sold 9 million iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c
models in three days after their Friday launch.
A Defense Department official said the Pentagon had more
than 600,000 mobile devices in use in spring, including 470,000
BlackBerrys, 41,000 devices with Apple operating systems and
8,700 smart phones with Android systems.
"We are moving towards a secure mobile communications
infrastructure that supports a variety of devices," the official
said.
Blackberry has rarely traded below $9 a share even in recent
years when it issued profit warnings, slashed jobs and launched
devices that arrived late to disinterested audiences.
In the past 12 months the stock has risen as high as $18.32
and fallen as low as $6.22 on the Nasdaq.
BDT & Company, LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and BMO Capital
Markets are acting as financial advisors, and Shearman &
Sterling LLP and McCarthy Tétrault LLP are acting as legal
advisors to Fairfax in connection with the transaction.
(Writing by Janet Guttsman; Additional reporting by Solarina
Ho, Julie Gordon, John Tilak, Leah Schnurr, Cameron French,
Sinead Carew, Todd Benson, Tim Cocks and Casey Sullivan; Editing
by Gerald E. McCormick, Carol Bishopric and Richard Chang)