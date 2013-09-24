BRIEF-Al Baraka Bank Egypt OGM approves 0.15 share for each existing share
* OGM approves 0.15 share for each existing share Source: (http://bit.ly/2nOiRSn) Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 24 Fairfax Financial Holding Ltd's plan to lead a consortium to buy BlackBerry is credit negative for Fairfax but does not have rating implications, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday.
Moody's currently rates Fairfax as Baa3 stable.
* OGM approves 0.15 share for each existing share Source: (http://bit.ly/2nOiRSn) Further company coverage:
March 30 Ardepro Co Ltd : * Says it plans to buy a building in Tokyo * Says the acquisition is not disclosed * Says the settlement to be done before the end day of May Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/2M3ki3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisers for its initial public offering, expected to be the world's largest equity sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.