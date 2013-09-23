TORONTO, Sept 23 Embattled smartphone company
BlackBerry Ltd plans to go private in a $4.7 billion
deal being orchestrated by its largest shareholder. Here are
important milestones in the history of the company formerly
known as Research In Motion:
February 1985 - Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin co-found
Research In Motion in Waterloo, Ontario, the Canadian university
city where Lazaridis studied.
1989 - RIM develops a network gateway called RIMGate, precursor
to its BlackBerry Enterprise Server.
1992 - Jim Balsillie joins RIM as co-CEO, mortgaging his house
and investing $250,000.
1994 - RIM launches a handheld point-of-sale card reader, which
verifies debit and credit transactions directly to a bank.
1995 - RIM builds its own radio modem for wireless email.
1997 - RIM lists on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising more
than $115 million.
1999 - RIM launches BlackBerry email service, first wireless
device to synch with corporate email systems. Lists on Nasdaq.
2002 - RIM adds voice calls to the BlackBerry.
2004 - RIM's surpasses 1 million BlackBerry users.
2007 - Apple launches first iPhone. RIM passes 10 million
subscribers, briefly becomes most valuable company in Canada.
Google's open source Android platform is unveiled. It launches
in October 2008.
2008 - RIM launches BlackBerry Storm, its first touchscreen and
keyboard-less device. The screen uses a tactile feedback
technology known as haptics, allowing a user to click down to
select actions. The model bombs.
2010 - RIM buys QNX Software Systems for C$200 million. It will
later use its software for its BlackBerry 10 devices.
2011 - RIM launches PlayBook, which is panned for lacking core
BlackBerry functions such as email and organizer functions. It
later books a writedown on unsold PlayBook inventory. Company
slashes financial forecasts, the first of many revisions, which
it then misses. Says will slash more than 10 percent of its
workforce. Resists investor pressure for co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis
and Jim Balsillie to step down. Offers to manage rival devices
including Apple's iPhone and iPad. Delays its QNX-based
BlackBerry 10 phones until late 2012.
2012 - Lazaridis and Balsillie step down as co-chief executives
and chairmen. Thorstein Heins appointed CEO and Barbara Stymiest
named chair of the board. Heins promises overhaul, says RIM will
no longer issue financial forecasts. RIM hires bankers to assist
with strategic review, delays BlackBerry 10 again, until early
2013. Shares hit lowest level in nearly a decade.
Jan 30, 2013 - Heins unveils first BlackBerry 10 devices at
glitzy event in New York, with simultaneous gatherings in other
cities around the world, and company changes name to BlackBerry.
June 28, 2013 - Shares fall 25 percent after company reports
loss and warns of more pain, says BlackBerry 10 sales were
disappointing. Days earlier the company said it can now service
Apple and Android devices for enterprise customers.
Aug 12, 2013 - BlackBerry says it is weighing options including
a sale. Fairfax's Prem Watsa steps down from board to avoid
conflict of interest, days after Reuters reported that the
company's board was warming to the idea of going private.
Sept 3, 2013 - Microsoft buys Nokia's phone business and
licenses its patents for more than $7 billion.
Sept 20, 2013 - BlackBerry warns of a steep loss and says it
will cut more than a third of its workforce as it abandons
consumers.
Sept 23, 2013 - BlackBerry signs tentative $4.7 billion deal to
be acquired and taken private by a consortium led by its largest
investor, Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial.